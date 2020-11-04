Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $69,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.