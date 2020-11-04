Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,818,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $69,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 322.2% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 88,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.