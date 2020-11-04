Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 88,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

