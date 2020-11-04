Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $9.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of PERI opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $194.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Perion Network by 48.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $161,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

