Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives $11.50 Average PT from Analysts

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Penn Virginia by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $126.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $45.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.