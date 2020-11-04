Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (PPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) to post earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock opened at C$28.09 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.53%.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$71,888.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$492,547.82. Also, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$69,690.00. Insiders purchased a total of 11,390 shares of company stock worth $333,244 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.07.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.