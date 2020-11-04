Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. G.Research also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

PGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of PGC opened at $17.87 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $337.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 43.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

