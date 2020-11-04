PCTEL (PCTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 million. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts expect PCTEL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.02. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PCTEL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

