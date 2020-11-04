Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Buys 141,124 Shares

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 141,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $272,369.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Clifford Sosin bought 850,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,500.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Clifford Sosin bought 240,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $484,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Clifford Sosin bought 69,579 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,287.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Clifford Sosin acquired 109,398 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $207,856.20.

On Thursday, August 6th, Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00.

PRTY stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $242.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $254.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93,619 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

