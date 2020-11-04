Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PK opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.84. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $26.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

