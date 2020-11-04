Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.85). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRTK. ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.