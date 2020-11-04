Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Up 23.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) shot up 23.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $7.94. 1,271,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 524,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Par Pacific by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Par Pacific by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

