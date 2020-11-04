Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Up 23.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) shot up 23.3% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $7.94. 1,271,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 524,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13.

PARR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 491,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

