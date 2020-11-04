Panglobal Brands (OTCMKTS:PNGB) vs. G-III Apparel Group (OTCMKTS:GIII) Head to Head Contrast

Panglobal Brands (OTCMKTS:PNGB) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Panglobal Brands and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panglobal Brands N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group 2.57% 6.50% 3.10%

96.8% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Panglobal Brands and G-III Apparel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panglobal Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group $3.16 billion 0.22 $143.84 million $3.19 4.60

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Panglobal Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Panglobal Brands and G-III Apparel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panglobal Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A G-III Apparel Group 1 5 4 0 2.30

G-III Apparel Group has a consensus price target of $16.56, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than Panglobal Brands.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Panglobal Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panglobal Brands

Panglobal Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories in the United States and internationally. It merchandises and sells junior T-shirts, junior denim, dresses, skirts, and knit and woven tops. The company sells its products under Sosik, Scrapbook, Scrapbook Originals, Crafty Couture, Tea and Honey, and Haven brand names. It sells its products through a network of wholesale accounts. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brand names, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Black Rivet, Wilsons, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Levi's, Vince Camuto, Kensie, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, and National Hockey League, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 282 leased retail stores, which include 124 stores under Wilsons Leather name, 99 stores under G.H. Bass brand, 43 stores under DKNY brand, 12 stores under licensed Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand, and 4 stores under licensed Calvin Klein Performance brand. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, DKNY, Donna Karan, Andrew Marc, and Karl Lagerfeld Paris online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

