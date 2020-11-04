Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $644.00

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 644 ($8.41) and last traded at GBX 641.89 ($8.39), with a volume of 215933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 627 ($8.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $358.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 605.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 495.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

In other Pacific Horizon Investment Trust news, insider Richard Frank Studwell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £6,700 ($8,753.59).

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

