Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OVV. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Shares of OVV opened at $9.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 1,910.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621,796 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,142,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,425,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,881,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

