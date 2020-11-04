Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Otter Tail by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Otter Tail by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

OTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

