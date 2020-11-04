Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,902,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

OTIS stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.66.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

