Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ORN. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.87.

NYSE:ORN opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $108.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Group news, Director Mary E. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,087.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 912,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Orion Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,332,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 902,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

