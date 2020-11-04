Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novocure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novocure’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Novocure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on Novocure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

NVCR opened at $113.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. Novocure has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 948.66 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $569,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,381 shares of company stock worth $13,061,011. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Novocure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novocure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novocure in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Novocure by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Novocure by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.