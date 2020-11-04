Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $260.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $264.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $378,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,704,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 672,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

