Oppenheimer Comments on Freshpet, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.64.

Freshpet stock opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,254.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 417.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 265,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,939 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth $2,935,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,344,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.