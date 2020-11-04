Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WH. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morningstar reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $50.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $94,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

