Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Arcosa in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of ACA opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 70,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Arcosa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcosa by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcosa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

