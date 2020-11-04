Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Receives $11.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Opera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Opera from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OPRA opened at $8.97 on Friday. Opera has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Opera had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Opera will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Opera by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 43,658 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Opera by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

