Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Open Text stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.73. Open Text has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Veritas Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

