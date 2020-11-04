Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Open Text stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.73. Open Text has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
