OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 50,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ OPBK opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

