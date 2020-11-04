Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Onto Innovation Inc. is in process control which include 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Onto Innovation Inc., formerly known as Nanometrics Incorporated, is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts. “

ONTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of ONTO opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,812,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,416,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

