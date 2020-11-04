OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OneSpan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.28 million, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 31.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 56,976 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 96.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 71,045 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $167,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

