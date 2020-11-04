Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Michael G. Carter acquired 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $150,000.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

