Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $16,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,825,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 175.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

