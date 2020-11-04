Omnicell, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Omnicell’s FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

OMCL opened at $89.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Omnicell by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

