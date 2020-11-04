Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Up 12%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s share price shot up 12% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.79. 1,154,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,235,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Oil States International by 45.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.