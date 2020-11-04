OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.