OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.
OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.
NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $923.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
