OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $923.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

OCFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.