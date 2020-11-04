Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) PT Raised to GBX 2,530

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OCDO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,815.23 ($23.72).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 2,430 ($31.75) on Monday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,550.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,186.12. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -141.28.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.