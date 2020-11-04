Obyte (GBYTE) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $25.95 or 0.00188096 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. Obyte has a market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $9,171.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000661 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000537 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.