NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after buying an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $18,699,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 42,950 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,984.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $145.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

