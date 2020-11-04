NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $145.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,984.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

