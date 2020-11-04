NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after buying an additional 129,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $375,015,000 after buying an additional 137,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,319,000 after buying an additional 803,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,984.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

