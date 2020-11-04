Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 949,621 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.28% of Nuance Communications worth $26,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUAN stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

In related news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $1,367,023. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

