NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. NortonLifeLock has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.31-0.35 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.31-0.35 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

