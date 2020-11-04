Northcoast Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

KFRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

KFRC stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kforce by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

