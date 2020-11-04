Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 422,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nordson stock opened at $200.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nordson has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $212.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

