Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Update

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 941,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 769.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRDXF. HSBC upgraded Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordex currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nordex stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Nordex has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

