Nomad Foods (NOMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 1.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.78. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
