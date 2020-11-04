Nomad Foods (NOMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.78. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.