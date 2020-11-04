NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 680,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,898.0 days.

NNGPF stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. NN Group has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

