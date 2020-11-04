NMI (NMIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect NMI to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.88. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

