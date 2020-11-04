NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.28-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. NiSource also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.28 to $1.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NI. Bank of America raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NI stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

