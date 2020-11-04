Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE NLSN opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 89.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

